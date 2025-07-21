'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' team visits Mahakaleshwar temple during Sawan Somvar

Mumbai, July 21 The team of the popular show, "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashman" visited the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain during the second Somvar of Sawan.

Kush Shah, who plays the character of Goli on the show, Nirmal Soni, who is seen as Dr. Hathi, along with Kiran Bhatt aka Nattu Kaka, and Tanmay Vekaria better known as Baga received the blessings of Mahakal during the holy month.

While the 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' fans continue to stay loyal to the show for years, they keep on asking the same question- Will Daya Ben come back, if yes, when?

It has been eight years since actress Disha Vakani left the show, but her absence is still immensely felt by the viewers, who keep on hoping for her return.

During a recent media interaction, the maker of the show, Asit Modi said that Disha left a lasting impact with her presence in the show.

He admitted that even though it has been eight years since she was last seen on "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashman", her character continues to live in the hearts of the audience.

Clarifying if Daya Ben will be making a comeback on the show, Asit explained that it is more than just bringing back a character—it is about finding the right time, the right story, and the right moment to reintroduce her to the show. He further shared that Disha's role ended up overpowering the character.

Over the years, it was speculated several times that Daya Ben is coming back to the Gokuldham society; however, every time it turned out to be a false alarm.

Premiered on July 28, 2008, on Sony SAB, "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashman" is a cinematic adaptation of the hilarious column 'Duniya Ne Undha Chasma' written by Tarak Mehta for the magazine Chitralekha.

On air for more than 15 years, it has become one of the longest-running television series in India.

