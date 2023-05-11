Taarak Mehta Ka Oolthah Chashmah producer Asit Kumarr Modi reacts to allegations made by actor Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, calls them "baseless"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 11 : Asit Kumarr Modi, the producer and writer of the longest-running show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'(TMKOC) has finally issued a statement saying that the allegations made against him by the actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal are "baseless" and he will take "legal action" as she is trying to defame him. The actress is famous for her character, Roshan Singh Sodhi in the show.

He called it "baseless" and wrote, "We will take legal action as she is trying to defame me and the show both. Since we terminated her services, she is making these baseless allegations."

Jennifer has filed a case against Asit Modi, project head Sohail Ram and executive producer, Jatin Bajaj.

"She lacked basic discipline on the set and was not focusing on her work. We regularly had to complain to the production head about her behaviour. On her last day she was abusive in front of the whole unit and left the set without finishing her shoot," said the team of directors of the show including Harshad Joshi, Rushi Dave and Arman about Jennifer.

While project head Sohail Ram and executive producer Jatin Bajaj added that the actress "misbehaved" on the sets.

"She regularly misbehaved on the show with the entire team. While moving out from the shoot, she rashly drove her car out at very high speed not caring for people in her way. She even damaged the set property. We had to terminate her contract because of her bad behaviour and indiscipline during the shoot. During this incident, Asit ji was in the USA. She is now trying to defame us and the show by making baseless allegations. We have already filed our complaint against these baseless allegations with the concerned authorities."

