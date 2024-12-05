Taaruk Raina on ‘Do Din Ke Baad’ Song From ‘Mismatched 3’: Was Going Through a Life Experience After Which I Wrote This Song

As 'Mismatched 3' is inching closer to its release date, the audiences are eagerly waiting to witness Rohit Saraf, Taaruk Raina, Ahsaas Channa, and Prajakta Koli reprise their beloved roles. Ahead of the release, the makers treated the audience with a soulful track 'Do Din Ke Baad', sung and written by Taaruk Raina. Upon the release of 'Do Din Ke Baad', Taaruk Raina opened up about the same and shared how he curated the song.

"Do Din Ke Baad is not just any regular track, but it's very special and close to my heart. I've sung this song as a dedication to all the 'Mismatched' couples out there. I was going through a life experience after which I wrote this song even before it was included in the series; made several versions before this one was finalised," said Taaruk Raina.

Raina will be seen reprising the role of Anmol Mehra in the third season of the much-awaited series. Additionally, the audiences are in for a delight with Taaruk's pair-up with Ahsaas Channa. The first two seasons garnered significant attraction and attention from the viewers, and the netizens can't wait to see what the actors have in store for them! Helmed by Akarsh Khurana and Nipun Dharmadhikari, 'Mismatched 3' is all set to begin streaming on the OTT giant Netflix on December 13, 2024. Beyond 'Mismatched 3', Raina will be seen in 'Rangeen', and he also has an untitled film in the pipeline.