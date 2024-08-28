Taaza Khabar 2: Bhuvan Bam Childhood Dream Come True As He Collaborates With Swanand Kirkire

Bhuvan Bam, one of India’s most beloved content creators and actors, recently took to social media to share a touching post featuring renowned singer and lyricist Swanand Kirkire. The two artists collaborated on a new track for the highly anticipated second season of Taaza Khabar, which is produced under the banner of BB Ki Vines Productions by Rohit Raj and Bhuvan Bam. The series is directed by Himank Gaur and written by the talented duo Hussain and Abbas Dalal.

In his heartfelt post, Bhuvan reminisced about the first time he encountered Swanand Kirkire's voice in the iconic song "Baawra Mann" from the film Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi. He shared a fond memory, saying, "I was in 11th standard when I watched Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi. Was taken aback when Baawra Mann played in the movie. Swanand sir’s voice has stayed with me since then. Never thought I’ll get the honour to witness his magic in person. We recorded a track for Taaza Khabar season 2 with him titled Bulbul Sa. Thanks to Faridkot for their brilliant composition and lyrics. Can’t wait for the world to hear this. Kasam se, aukaat ke bahar chala gaya hoon."

Speaking further about the collaboration, Bhuvan Bam expressed his admiration for Swanand Kirkire, stating, "Working with Swanand sir is nothing short of a dream come true. His artistry transcends generations, and being able to create something alongside him is a privilege I’ll always cherish. His voice has a way of touching the soul, and I’m thrilled that our audience will get to experience his magic in this new track."

The second season of Taaza Khabar has fans eagerly awaiting its release, and with the addition of a track featuring Swanand Kirkire, the excitement is bound to reach new heights.