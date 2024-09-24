Taaza Khabar Season 2: Bhuvan Bam and Rohit Raj Acquire Rights to Popular Nepali Rap Song 'Paisa'

The anticipation for Taaza Khabar Season 2 just got more intense as Bhuvan Bam has officially acquired the rights to the popular Nepali rap song "Paisa." The track, performed by Kushal Pokhrel, has already garnered significant attention on social media, and its inclusion in the upcoming season promises to elevate the series' impact even further. The decision to incorporate "Paisa" into the show comes as a strategic move by Bhuvan and his production team. The song’s gritty and powerful lyrics resonate perfectly with the theme of Taaza Khabar 2, which continues to explore the darker side of urban life with a mix of humor and drama.

"After the overwhelming response to Season 1, we knew we had to step up our game for Season 2. 'Paisa' is a track that not only fits the narrative but also is a raging hit amongst the people on the internet," says Bhuvan Bam. "We are thrilled to have Kushal Pokhrel’s work as part of our series, and we believe this collaboration will help spread the my love for Nepal.”

Producer, Rohit Raj, added, “We are thrilled to announce that we have acquired the rights to the popular Nepali rap song Paisa for Taaza Khabar Season 2," said Rohit Raj, co-producer of the series alongside Bhuvan Bam. "The energy and vibe of the song perfectly match the tone of the upcoming season. It's an authentic and powerful piece that reflects the underlying themes of hustle and ambition in Taaza Khabar. As fans of the track ourselves, we are excited to introduce it to a wider audience and believe it will elevate the narrative experience for our viewers."

Bhuvan's production team, known for their attention to detail and commitment to quality, has also enlisted the talents of renowned lyricist Swanand Kirkire, Mohan Kanan, IP Singh and others for the series. With the addition of "Paisa," the makers are excited that Taaza Khabar Season 2 has something that people love. Taaza Khabar, which debuted to rave reviews, has quickly become a favorite among viewers for its unique blend of satire, drama, and social commentary. The inclusion of "Paisa" is a testament to the show's growing influence and its ability to connect with a diverse audience.As the release date for Season 2 approaches, fans can expect a thrilling continuation of the series, enhanced by the powerful beats of "Paisa."



