Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 5 : Tabu all set to join Salman Khan on 'Bigg Boss 17.'

She will be seen making the weekend ka vaar more special with her charm and intriguing conversation with the host and the contestants.

Recently, the fans of the show witnessed certain interesting developments. After being elected as the captain of the 'Bigg Boss 17' house, Ankita Lokhande announced the elimination of Abhishek Kumar.

Following extensive poking, Abhishek Kumar lifted his hand on Samarth Jurel, which was against Bigg Boss house rules. Bigg Boss stated that the choice will be made at the appropriate moment.

In the latest promo shared by Colors TV, Bigg Boss asked Ankita Lokhande, the new captain of the house, to decide on Abhishek's aggressive behaviour and if he should have been evicted from the show. Ankita declares that Kumar should be evicted from the show due to his abusive behaviour.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1uAdGEN_Xk/

After this announcement, Abhishek urges that the team and Bigg Boss refrain from making any harsh decisions. He also stated that he does not want to leave Bigg Boss. Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui hugged him, while Ayesha Khan and Mannara Chopra wept over the decision.

Samarth Jurel and Vicky Jain were discussing the drawbacks of entering the game as a wildcard contestant in the kitchen area. Samarth mentioned that he entered the show late and people nominated him for not being there since the beginning. Abhishek inquired if anyone had taken it personally. This resulted in a brawl between Samarth and Abhishek.

All this fight took a serious turn, and Kumar slapped Jurel. Following the incident, Bigg Boss summoned Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, and Arun Mashettey to the Confession Room and questioned them about it. The trio chastised Abhishek's behaviour, stating that he frequently fights for the sake of footage.

Finally, Bigg Boss asked Ankita to decide after she became the captain of the house and she said that Abhishek should be eliminated from the house.

'Bigg Boss 17' airs on Colors.

