Tabu gets locked inside 'Bhoot Bangla'

Mumbai, Jan 11 Tabu has finally announced her next project! The diva has joined the cast of Akshay Kumar's highly-awaited horror comedy "Bhooth Bangla."

Making the announcement on social media, Tabu dropped a picture of the clapperboard with "Bhooth Bangla" written on it. Her IG post also included the caption, "Hum yahan bandh hain (We are locked inside)"

Reports were rift for some time that Tabu would be joining the cast of the drama, however, an official announcement was awaited. According to the reports, the actress will be seen playing a crucial role in Akshay Kumar's next.

Not too long ago, Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal dropped a behind-the-scene picture from the movie's Jaipur schedule on X (previously known as Twitter). Paresh Rawal took to his social media handle and treated the netizens with a BTS photo where Akshay Kumar can be seen basking in the winter sun without his shirt, while Paresh Rawal accompanies him. The veteran actor captioned the post, "A Shining star enjoying Winter Sun at Jaipur with Mr FIT @akshaykumar on the shoot of BHOOT BANGLA !". Reacting to this, the 'Airlift' star, reshared Paresh Rawal's post on X saying, "It is an amazing day on set…good weather and great company!"

It might also be interesting to know that "Bhooth Bangla" has a special connection with "Bhool Bhulaiyaa". Apart from having the same actor and director (Akshay and Priyadarshan), the two films have also been shot at the same location in Jaipur.

"Bhooth Bangla" has been produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms, in collaboration with Akshay Kumar's banner, Cape of Good Films. Talking about the crew of the drama, Akash A Kaushik has penned the story for the film, while the screenplay has been written by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair, and Priyadarshan.

With Akshay Kumar in the lead, the movie also has Paresh Rawal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, and Govardhan Asrani in significant roles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor