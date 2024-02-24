Tabu-Kareena-Kriti's 'Crew' teaser oozes comedy, frenzy bonding

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24 : The teaser of Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon's 'Crew' has been unveiled and it has already started trending on social media.

In the film, Tabu, Kareena and Kriti are donning the role of "bada**" air hostess.

From stealing peanut boxes meant for flights to planning to earn a lot of money and raising glam quotient, the trio has been doing everything to grab eyeballs.

The teaser begins with a voiceover by Tabu, where she warns the passengers that it is going to be too extreme for them to handle.

The highlight of the teaser is Tabu hilariously hurling abuses.

Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma have also marked their blink-and-miss appearances in the teaser.

Sharing the teaser's link, Kareena took to Instagram and wrote, " Kursi ki peti baandh lein, kyuki yahan ka taapmaan aapke liye bahot garm hone vala hai [?]#CrewTeaser out now #CrewInCinemasOnMarch29 @tabutiful @kritisanon @diljitdosanjh and a special appearance by @kapilsharma."

The comment section of Kareena's post is flooded with likes and comments.

"Cant wait, its such a package, no one can beat my bebo," a social media user commented.

"I am damn sure ...! Working cabin crew and aspirant cabin crew are most excited for the release of this movie," another one wrote.

The film is made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners. The film will be hitting the theatres on March 29, 2024.

Earlier it was slated to release on March 22 but the makers have decided to push the film's release. 'Crew' is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

The movie marks the second collaboration between Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor after the 2018 female buddy comedy 'Veere Di Wedding'.

