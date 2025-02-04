Tabu showcases her ‘childhood ties’ with beautiful ‘Hyderabad skies’

Mumbai, Feb 4 Bollywood star Tabu is currently in Hyderabad after wrapping up the schedule of filmmaker Priyadarshan’s upcoming film “Bhoot Bangla” starring Akshay Kumar.

Tabu took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of sky with the sun completely setting.

“Hyderabad skies Childhood ties,” she wrote as the caption.

It was on January 11, when the diva joined the cast of Akshay Kumar's highly-awaited horror comedy "Bhooth Bangla."

Making the announcement on social media, Tabu had dropped a picture of the clapperboard with "Bhooth Bangla" written on it.

She captioned the post: "Hum yahan bandh hain (We are locked inside)"

“Bhoot Bangla” also stas Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani.

According to a statement, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Asrani join Akshay Kumar in a hilarious comedy of errors.

Akshay has previously worked with Paresh in films such as “Hera Pheri”, “Phir Hera Pheri” and “Garam Masala”. The “Khiladi” star shared screen space with Rajpal in “Bhool Bhulaiyaa” and “Bhagam Bhag”. Asrani and the “Khel Khel Mein” actor worked together in “Khatta Meetha”.

On his 57th birthday on September 9, Akshay announced that he is joining forces with director Priyadarshan once again after 14 years for the film.

Akshay took to X, formerly called Twitter, where he shared the motion poster of the film. In the image, Akshay could be seen holding a bowl filled with a black cat standing on his shoulder.

“Thank you for your love on my birthday, year after year! Celebrating this year with the first look of ‘Bhooth Bangla'! I’m beyond excited to join forces with Priyadarshan again after 14 years,” wrote the actor, who last worked with the filmmaker in 2010 in the film "Khatta Meetha".

“This dream collaboration has been a long time coming… can’t wait to share this incredible journey with you all. Stay tuned for the magic!”

Akshay and Priyadarshan have given several blockbusters together including “Hera Pheri”, “De Dana Dan”, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa”, “Garam Masala” and “Khatta Meetha” to name a few.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor