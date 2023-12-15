Tabu to Raveena Tandon, celebs congratulate 'The Kapil Sharma Show' fame Sugandha Mishra, Sanket Bhosale on baby girl

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 15 : Popular singer and comedian Sugandha Mishra and her husband Sanket Bhosale have been blessed with a baby girl. The couple shared the news with their fans through a video in which Sugandha can be seen lying down on a hospital bed and Bhosale making an announcement about the arrival of the baby.

In the video, Sanket shared the good news with his fans and said, "Aur aaj ki taaza khabar yeh hai ki main baap ban gaya hoon aur yeh (Sugandha) maa ban gayi hai (Today's latest news is I have become a father and she has become a mother)."

He asked Sugandha, who was on the hospital bed to say "hello", "Aare maa zara hello toh karo".

They also shared a glimpse of the baby, although with a heart emoji covering her face.

He wrote in the caption along with the video, "The Universe has Blessed us with the Most Beautiful Miracle, Epitome of our Love .. we are blessed with a Cute lil BABY GIRL..Please keep showering your Love and Blessings"

After their post, fans and industry friend congratulated the beautiful couple.

Tabu congratulated with a clap emojis.

Harshdeep Kaur mentioned, "Congratulations!!!!!! Bahut bahut saara pyaaaaar..Our little Dilbaro is here"

Raveena Tandon wrote, "Congratulations..love and blessings"

Bharti Singh commented, "congratulations yahoooooooooooo baby girl..jai mata di"

Sunil Grover wrote, "Congratulations yo mumma and papa!!!!! God bless the baby!"

Sanket Bhosale got married to Sugandha Mishra in April 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sugandha is known for participating in 'The Kapil Sharma Show', 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge', among others.

While Sanket made his mimicry debut with the 2012 'Laugh India Laugh' and he also appeared in 'The Kapil Sharma Show', 'Super Night with Tubelight', 'The Drama Company', 'Gangs of Filmistan Zee Comedy Show' and 'Case Toh Banta Hai', and others.

