"Tagore, Ray, winged eyeliner..." Shweta Basu Prasad meets Sharmila Tagore

New York [US], May 10 : They met abroad, but their roots bind them to Bengal! Actor Shweta Basu Prasad met Sharmila Tagore in Manhattan, New York. The elated actor shared a few snaps with the diva on her social media platform. She has also added brief notes about her conversations with the 'Aradhana' actor.

Sharing a happy frame, Shweta captioned it, "With Devi, in Mahanagar.

Sharmila ji and I during PR activities for @nyindianfilmfest for our respective films Gulmohar and Retake." Sharmila was looking vibrant in her trademark chiffon saree, while Shweta opted for a velvet dress. The two actually twinned which Sharmila also pointed out.

In her Instagram story, Shweta added two more frames. In one she wrote, "I had to tell her so much. Talk about Tagore, Ray and winged eyeliners. All she said was, "we are both wearing the same colour". Me: "Yes we are twinning. Also, I love you."

In another frame, Shweta recollected the fond memory of receiving an award from Sharmila. She wrote, "Sharmilaji was the member of jury for Screen awards in 2006. She had presented the Screen award to me in 'best' actor (female) in a supporting role' category. She remembered."

Shweta is best remembered for her award-winning performance in 'Makdee' as a child artist. Recently, the actor garnered praise for portraying the role of Binod Das's wife in the Amazon Prime Original show 'Jubilee.' She has also featured in series such as 'Criminal Justice', 'India Lockdown'.

Written and directed by Shweta, the short film 'Retake' tells the tale of a 60-year-old artist who questions his life decisions and artistic endeavours after meeting his former lover and buddy at the funeral of his mentor. The film stars Anupam Kher, Zarina Wahab, and Dsh Husain.

Meanwhile, Sharmila returned to the screen with 'Gulmohar' after a long time. Helmed by Rahul Chittella, Manoj Bajpayee, Simran and Suraj Sharma are also a part of this movie. The movie got released on the OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar in March.

