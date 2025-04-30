Taha Shah celebrates Heeramandi's 1 year anniversary: 'Noor utna hi roshan hai'

Mumbai, April 30 Actor Taha Shah Badussha, who portrayed the intense and romantic Tajdar Balloch in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar", marked the one-year anniversary of the iconic series with a touching social media tribute.

Taking to social media, he reminisced about the unforgettable journey with a heartfelt post that read, “Ek saal baad bhi, Heeramandi ka noor utna hi roshan hai. Celebrating 1 year of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.”

Taha’s portrayal of Tajdar, a passionate, progressive Nawab who falls deeply in love, earned him widespread acclaim, making him a star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s larger-than-life canvas. He was also bestowed with the title Taj of Hearts by the audience.

Meanwhile, looking back on the series’ impact, Bhansali said, ”Heeramandi was more than just a show; it was a dream. I wanted to tell the stories of these incredible women who lived, loved, and stood tall during one of the most defining moments of our freedom struggle."

"Every detail, every scene, was a tribute to them and to the artists, designers, musicians, and actors who poured their hearts into this world. A year later, the love it continues to receive... it humbles me," the maker added.

"Heeramandi" brought to light the untold stories of the tawaifs of Heeramandi in the pre-independence Lahore.

Taha was accompanied by Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal Mehta in

bringing Bhansali's vision to life on the screen.

After "Heeramandi", Taha is preparing for the release of his critically acclaimed next, titled "PARO - The Untold Story of Bride Slavery", where he will be seen opposite the renowned Marathi film actress Trupti Bhoir.

The movie which has been screened at film festivals all across the globe and for select Indian film fraternity people, has received much appreciation, for tackling the subject of PARO brides, also known as Molki brides, and their plight.

