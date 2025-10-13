Taha Shah shares unseen pics with Hema Malini, Riteish Deshmukh from Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash

Mumbai Oct 13 Actor Taha Shah recently took to his social media account to share a series of pictures from ace designer Manish Malhotra's grand Diwali bash. Captioning his post about last night with the best people ever at the Diwali bash hosted by Manish Malhotra, Taha offered fans a sneak peek into the star-studded evening filled with glamour, laughter, and festive sparkle.

In the first photo, Taha is seen posing with veteran actor Hema Malini, both dressed in elegant pastel ensembles. Hema looked radiant in a blush pink sari with intricate embroidery, while Taha complemented the festive look in a cream-embroidered jacket with a silk shirt.

The second picture shows him smiling alongside filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, who was dressed in a classic black kurta with gold details. The third frame captures a cheerful moment between Taha and Apaarshakti Khurrana, both sharing a hearty laugh.

In the fourth image, Taha struck an appearance with Riteish Deshmukh, both clad in traditional ivory outfits. The final picture features Taha with Manish Malhotra himself, as the two share a selfie surrounded by floral decorations.

The venue was seen beautifully decked with white lilies, candles, and intricate interiors, reflecting Manish Malhotra's signature aesthetic, undisturbed luxury. Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash was attended by several Bollywood actors, including Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday, Madhuri Dixit, Suhana Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor, amongst others. Manish Mahlotra is known to throw lavish parties – Diwali being one of them. Actress Nusshrat Bharucha, who also attended the party, had shared an umpteen number of videos and photos straight from the fun they all had at the party. In the videos shared by her, the actress was seen dancing till the wee hours at the Diwali party.

Talking about Taha Shah, on the work front, Taha Shah was massively loved for his character portrayal as Tajdar Baloch in Sanjay Leela Bansali's OTT-based web series, "Heeramandi".

The actor debuted in Bollywood with "Luv Ka The End". He then essayed an important role in the movie "Gippi".

