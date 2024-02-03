Tahir: Portraying the lead role in Indian adaptation of a cult classic will remain special

Mumbai, Feb 3 As his film ‘Looop Lapeta’ clocks two years on Sunday, actress Tahir Raj Bhasin said that portraying the lead role in an Indian adaptation of a cult classic ‘Run Lola Run’ will always remain special to him.

Tahir said: “Portraying the lead role in an Indian adaptation of a cult classic will always remain special. Looop Lapeta was a ride of a lifetime, and a step into a quirky comic world that was unlike anything I had explored previously.”

The actor said that he has always portrayed alpha male characters but, Satya, his character in ‘Looop Lapeta’ was a “lighthearted burst of energy who was vulnerably flawed and wore his heart on his sleeve."

Commemorating this two-year milestone, Tahir said: "As I reflect on these two years, I am filled with gratitude for the entire team who poured their heart into this high-energy film.”

“To the audience who embraced our vision and sent so much love our way. I am so excited for what lies ahead for me, here's to the magic of storytelling and the endless possibilities that lie ahead in the world of cinema."

‘Looop Lapeta’ released in 2022. The comedy thriller film directed by Aakash Bhatia. The film is an official adaptation of the award-winning German film ‘Run Lola Run’ by Tom Tykwer and it also stars Taapsee Pannu.

