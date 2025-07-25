Tahir Raj Bhasin calls himself a "greedy" actor, reveals he wants to explore comedy roles

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 : Tahir Raj Bhasin, who is currently receiving praise for his role in the recently released 'Special Ops 2,' says he's always looking for exciting challenges as an actor.

Calling himself a "greedy" performer, Tahir shared that he wants to explore genres he hasn't worked in before.

Speaking to ANI, the actor said, "I'm quite a greedy actor. I want to try every type of character and genre, but two things I haven't tried yet are all-out comedy and detective dramas. I've never done either, and I think both would be very exciting to explore."

Tahir also spoke about how happy he is with the appreciation coming his way for playing the antagonist in Special Ops 2. He portrays Sudheer Awasthi, also known as "The Collector," in the series. The role is in contrast to Kay Kay Menon's lead character, Himmat Singh.

"I am really enjoying playing the role of the Collector, and I'm thankful for all the love the show is receiving," he added.

In Special Ops 2, Himmat Singh and his team face a dangerous enemy, AI. Tahir's character kidnaps a top Indian scientist who has access to vital national secrets. His goal? To take control of the country through technology.

The show, directed by Neeraj Pandey and Shivam Nair, premiered on JioHotstar on July 18. It also stars Prakash Raj, Karan Tacker, Vinay Pathak, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Saiyami Kher, Muzammil Ibrahim, Gautami Kapoor, Revathi Pillai, and Kamakshi Bhatt.

