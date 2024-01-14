Tahir Raj Bhasin celebrates 2 years of 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein', calls it "roller coaster"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 : As thriller 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' completed two years today since it's release, actor Tahir Raj Bhasin looked back at this roller coaster rider.

Tahir shared a clip on his Instagram handle that features key moments of the show.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Looking back at this mad roller coaster! Celebrating two years of YKKA."

He also posted some stills with his co-star Shweta Tripathi Sharma and wrote, "2 Saal pehle aap sab Vikrant, Shikha aur Purva se mile the. Celebrating the 2nd anniversary of this very special show! A big shout out to @sidharth_sengupta and the entire team that made Yeh kaali kaali Aankhein happen."

As soon as he shared the clip, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Truly it was crazy rollercoaster each episode ended with a twist."

Another user wrote, "Y-y-yeh kaalliii kaalli ahnkeinn season 2 jaladi aao."

"Season 2 bak aayega," another comment read.

Tahir can't wait to reprise his role in the second season of the thriller

Last year when the drama turned 1 year, Tahir shared a few details about the new season.

He said, "Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein is a very special show. The popularity of the series took us all by storm. The audiences' love for the series and the critical acclaim I received has truly been the best memory of 2022, for me. Today, the show has completed one year and I am absolutely thrilled."

"Like everyone, even we as a team are eagerly waiting for the second season of YKKA. Our team is working really hard to ensure the same thrill and entertainment that the first season had. We are scheduled to shoot this year and I hope it is received with the same zeal, enthusiasm and acclaim as the first one," Tahir added.

Created by Sidharth Sengupta, who is known for creating popular television shows including 'Balika Vadhu' and the series 'Apharan'. Set in the fictional north Indian town of Onkara,'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' revolves around a romantic simpleton, Vikrant, who becomes an object of desire for Purva, who will go to any lengths to get him. In order to escape Purva's clutches and reclaim his life with his true love, Shikha, he goes down a dark path only to regret it later.

The show's first season had premiered on the streamer on January 14. The eight-episode series draws its title from the famous Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol song from the hit 1993 film 'Baazigar'.

