Tahir Raj Bhasin on success of 'Sultan of Delhi'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23 : Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin is being appreciated for his role in 'Sultan of Delhi'.

'Sultan of Delhi' series released on an OTT platform, showcases Tahir Raj Bhasin in a never-before-seen avatar, and it comes as no surprise that audiences were enamoured with his performance.

On the show's success, Tahir said, "It feels amazing to deliver another hit! In fact, it feels surreal to give four hits in a row!Over the weekend, the makers hosted a success party and I was pretty overwhelmed looking back at the successful run that I have had over the past 2 years!"

"Hits always mean reaching out to more audiences and producers, too take note of an actor with a great run which means there could be more exciting work coming my way! So, I'm in a really good spot now and I want to extend my hit run with clutter-breaking projects," he added.

Tahir also expressed gratitude to the audience.

"Just like how the World Cup unites us all in the love of the game, great shows and films unite us in the love of content. Sultan of Delhi was a labour of love for all of us, and it's immensely gratifying to see it strike a chord with viewers across the nation. The audience's support is our greatest reward and I thank them for loving the show and me," he shared.

'Sultan of Delhi' is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

