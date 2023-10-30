Tahir Raj Bhasin says his performance in 'Sultans of Delhi' is homage to Amitabh Bachchan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30 : Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin is a huge fan of megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his role in the web show 'Sultans of Delhi' is his way of paying homage to him.

"I have always been awed by the magnetism of Amitabh Bachchan! For me, the most impressionable film of his is Deewar. Growing up, I used to watch the film over and over whenever I got a chance. Bachchan Sirs 'Vijay' in Deewar was everything that I idolised a hero to be on screen. I was fascinated by it because it presented a hero, who was unabashedly grey! He was anti-establishment, he believed in living life on his own terms and had a towering ambition to rule the ground he walked on! I was inspired by this spirit of rebellion and had an instant flashback to Bachchan sir's Vijay when I first read the script for Sultan Of Delhi," Tahir said.

"My character Arjun in Sultan of Delhi is me living out my childhood moment of emulating the one and only Amitabh Bachchan! It is my homage to the incredible mega-star that he is and I'm so glad that my series has become a hit. I do hope Bachchan sir manages to see Sultan of Delhi and I hope he likes it. Fingers crossed!" the actor added.

'Sultan Of Delhi' follows the story of Arjun Bhatia (Tahir Raj Bhasin), who works with Delhi's biggest illegal arms dealer, Jagan Seth (Vinay Pathak).

In a high-stakes battle for power, Arjun is tested time and again by those around him. Fuelled by ambition, and his calling to become the Sultan Of Delhi, Arjun must navigate a treacherous landscape to emerge victorious, where there is no stopping him and vengeance is unleashed.

