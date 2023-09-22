Tahir Raj Bhasin-starrer Sultan of Delhi's intriguing trailer unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 : Makers of the upcoming drama ‘Sultan of Delhi’ starring Tahir Raj Bhasin and Anjumm Shharma launched the trailer on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar shared the trailer of the series and captioned it, “Har cheez ki ek keemat hoti hai- Phir wo zinda rehne ki ho, ya Sultan banne ki. All episodes of #HotstarSpecials #SultanOfDelhi streaming from 13th October. #SultanOfDelhiOnHotstar.”

Based on the book, 'Sultan of Delhi: Ascension' by Arnab Ray, the series is Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Directed by ace director, Milan Luthria.

The series stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anjumm Shharma, Vinay Pathak and Nishant Dahiya in pivotal roles, alongside Anupriya Goenka, Mouni Roy, Harleen Sethi and Mehreen Pirzada in key characters.

Recreating the magic of the vintage era of the 60’s, Sultan Of Delhi follows the story of Arjun Bhatia (Tahir Raj Bhasin), who works with Delhi’s biggest illegal arms dealer, Jagan Seth (Vinay Pathak). In a high-stakes battle for power, Arjun is tested time and again by those around him. Fuelled by ambition, and his calling to become the Sultan Of Delhi, Arjun must navigate a treacherous landscape to emerge victorious, where there is no stopping him and vengeance is unleashed.

Talking about the series, Director Milan Luthria said in a statement that he never expected "such a thunderous response to teaser".

"Many people called me asking if it was my next film. My team and I have worked very hard on Sultan Of Delhi, as I didn’t want to leave any stone unturned for my first outing on the web. The attempt has been to achieve a clutter breaker, a page turner of sorts. I hope the audience picks that up and enjoys it to the fullest.”

Talking about his character and the show, Tahir Raj Bhasin said, “The journey of portraying Arjun Bhatia proved to be a very exciting multifaceted challenge. Arjun Bhatia serves as the central character of the series who evolves drastically as the narrative unfolds. Playing the graph of this transformation was both compelling and exhilarating.

Talking about her role, Mouni Roy said, “Playing the character of Nayantara was a one-of-a-kind experience. While she is bold and fearless on the outside, she is vulnerable and emotional on the inside. She has a side to her that was always looking out for love, care and acceptance."

