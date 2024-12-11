Tahir Raj Bhasin's 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' receives green light for third season

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 11 : Following the success of the second season, the makers of 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' have officially announced the third season of the popular romantic crime thriller series.

After a gap of two years, the highly anticipated romantic crime thriller made a return with Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi, and Anchal Singh in the lead roles. The second season introduced new twists and intensified the drama, further driving the show's popularity.

Tahir Raj Bhasin took to Instagram to share the announcement of the third season of 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' with his fans.

"We saw the love, we heard the theories, and we're here to give a heads up. Brace yourselves because it's about to get crazier in season 3! We just got the green light for Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 3 & we're celebrating!" Tahir Raj Bhasin wrote, along with a teaser poster for the upcoming season.

Season 2 introduces a new, formidable player in the form of Gurmeet Choudhary, who enters the fray as a character determined to bring Purva back.

His presence escalates the tension, raising the stakes even higher as the characters' motivations and loyalties remain unclear.

"The stakes have never been higher," said Choudhary, adding to the suspense surrounding his character's role in the season, adding, "It's a world where love can be as dangerous as betrayal."

Directed and written by Sidharth Sengupta, who also serves as the showrunner, 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' Season 2 is produced by Edgestorm Ventures Pvt Ltd.

Sengupta, known for his dark and intense storytelling, promises to push the boundaries of the thriller genre in the second season, delivering a gripping narrative where every look, silence, and betrayal carries immense weight.

With each actor bringing a unique energy to the story, 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' continued to be a thrilling roller-coaster ride for viewers.

The premise of 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' revolves around a toxic and obsessive love story, where love doesn't just burn; it consumes everything in its path.

What began as a passionate romance quickly spirals into a nightmare of manipulation, betrayal, and revenge.

"This season is a salute to the genre we grew up loving," said Sengupta, adding, "It captures the thrills, chills, and intensity of storytelling where love and revenge go hand in hand, with every character pushed to their absolute limits," in a press note shared by the show's team.

The second season delved deeper into the complexities of obsession, where every decision could mean life or death for Tahir Raj Bhasin's character, Vikrant.

Fans are eagerly awaiting what Season 3 will bring, with the stakes set to rise even further.

