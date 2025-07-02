Tahir says he admires Kay Kay Menon’s quality to portray antagonists and protagonists with equal finesse

Mumbai, July 2 Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin, who is awaiting the release of the upcoming season of the streaming show ‘Special Ops 2’, has lavished praise on his co-actor Kay Kay Menon.

Tahir recently spoke with IANS in the run-up to the release of the new season of the show, and shared that he admires the quality of his senior to perfectly pull off both antagonists and protagonists with equal finesse.

Tahir told IANS, “I think very few actors have the depth to pull off antagonists and protagonists. And the principle that he operates with is something that I try to imbibe, which is never judge the part that you're playing. As long as you play the truth, the audience will like it”.

He also lauded Karan Tacker as he called him a “contemporary” with whom he loved working, as he said, “He was really great to be with on set because the feeling I got was like I'm joining a boys hostel where everyone knows each other. So for that, you need a very cooperative, friendly co-actor, which Karan definitely was for me. So thanks, man, for that. And I had very few shoots with Shivam sir (the director of the show) But even in just those two days, we did some very important key scenes for the character of the collector, which really revealed a lot about why he acts in certain ways”.

“And I'm so glad that he was the man behind the camera because of how we treated those scenes as they were quite challenging to shoot. Most of them were one take scenes. So he brought out the best”, he added.

‘Special Ops 2’ is set to stream on JioHotstar from July 11, 2025.

