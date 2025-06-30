Tahira Kashyap Celebrates One Year Anniversary of her Directorial Debut Film ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’,

Tahira Kashyap celebrates an incredible feat of her directorial debut film, Sharmajee Ki Beti. Reflecting on the warm journey, Tahira took to her social media handle to share a series of BTS glimpses from the film sets, and also poured her heart into a warm post. By sharing personal anecdotes and sneak peeks from the film, Tahira is not only celebrating one year of Sharmajee Ki Beti, but she’s also cherishing memorable moments created while filming.

Sharing how the film holds a personal meaning to Tahira, she wrote, “Embrace the universe always 💫 The joy this film has been! 1 year since it released and a dream to make since 2017! And the film keeps getting more and more love! (My fav one is the screenshot of my conversation with mama 🥹❤️ and then another one where I am a happy mama with my kids visiting my set💝)”

Starring Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, Saiyami Kher, Arista Mehta and Vanshika Taparia, Sharmajee Ki Beti explores the lives of two daughters and three women who share the same surname, Sharma. It shows a modern-class female experience of urban women whose journeys resonated deeply with the audiences for their relatable characters and emotional depth. With this film, Tahira Kashyap blended lighthearted humour, unique storytelling and crafted all of it with love, such that it made ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’ a film to remember!

Coming up next for Tahira Kashyap is another impactful story. Recently, she embarked on a new journey of scripting another narrative, leaving her audience excited to see her perspective on-screen. While she has kept the details under wraps, trust her to deliver food for thought with love, engaging stories and creative expression!