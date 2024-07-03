Tahira Kashyap Khurrana speaks about her directorial debut 'Sharmajee Ki Beti', says "It took 7 years"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 3 : Writer-director Tahira Kashyap Khurrana's directorial debut film 'Sharmajee Ki Beti' is a light-hearted comical narrative that explores the lives of three women depicted by Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, and Saiyami Kher. Tahira feels that her success as a filmmaker lies in the fact that she has tried to deal with a subject that is relatable and relevant in today's times.

In an interview with ANI, she spoke about the idea behind the film and shared her working experience with Sakshi, Divya and Saiyami.

Tahira said, "I wanted to make something that would entertain, engage, bring happiness and be a value addition. It took 7 years to make the film and I am more than happy because the audience can empathize and relate with different characters of the film."

'Sharmajee Ki Beti' delves into the aspirations and dreams of middle-class women from different origins. It is a story of self-discovery and self-love with a focus on the lives of modern women and their challenges.

The film follows three characters primarily Jyoti Sharma (Sakshi Tanwar), Kiran Sharma (Divya Dutta), and Tanvi Sharma (Saiyami Kher).

Tahira shared her experience with the film's lead actors and how she managed to work with the kids on the sets of the film.

Actor Divya Dutta, known for her outstanding performances in films such as 'Stanley Ka Dabba', 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' and 'Veer Zaara', is essaying the role of Kiran Sharma in the movie.

While praising the ace star, Tahira said, "Divya Dutta used to come on the set as if it was her first film and I learnt that kind of spirit and passion from her because she gave it her all and she just submitted to the director which I found so amazing that too after so many years of experience. She did an amazing job. She brought a newcomer spirit to the set. She was always ready to learn more and more about the character."

'Dangal' fame Sakshi Tanwar plays the role of a teacher, Jyoti Sharma. Tahira appreciated her dedication and handwork and talked about her bond with Sakshi, "The relationship with Sakshi was of respect and mutual love. She just ruled the set. As soon as she came in, she would just sink into the character. I would forget that she was Sakshi and she was Jyoti for me."

She continued while speaking about Saiyami and working with kids in the film "Saiyami, of course, is closer to my age group.

The author of 'The 7 Sins of Being a Mother' talked about working with children on sets of the film, "With the kids, there was a different level of comfort. I also wanted to treat them like young adults. Working on set for 12 hours, 10 hours, and 8 hours with a 13-year-old child is very testing. So I used to tell them that after this shot we would make reels. Because there was a time for reels. So I said I have to be in sync and be with them. So we made a lot of reels and then we used to shoot. Then I made sure that they had some dessert. There was always some brownie in their vanity van so that the kids stayed happy. So I had my relationship with all of them and I have cherished all of them."

On talking about her future projects, she said, "I had announced a film with Guneet (Monga) and there are many more films."

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana's directorial debut, 'Sharmajee ki Beti,' was unveiled at the Jio Mami Film Festival.

"Sharmajee ki Beti" is a heartwarming story that beautifully weaves together the complexities of family, identity, and relationships with women at the centre stage. The film received a standing ovation at the festival.

Sharing her thoughts on the film, Tahira shared earlier, "Every character in 'Sharmajee ki Beti' carries a part of me. I have lived the stories of the women shown in the film. In every story, you feel that the characters have to deal with certain situations only because they are 'women.' I wanted to convey these stories in a quirky, humorous way. I did hear some giggles (during the screening), and am thankful to the audience for being able to resonate with these 'Betis.'"

The film features Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, and Saiyami Kher in the lead roles, along with Vanshika Taparia, Arista Mehta, Sharib Hashmi and Parvin Dabas in pivotal roles.

'Sharmajee Ki Beti' explores the aspirations, dreams, and coming-of-age moments within a multigenerational narrative of quintessentially middle-class women from diverse backgrounds.

'Sharmajee Ki Beti' will is out on Prime Video.

