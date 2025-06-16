Tahira Kashyap Khurrana's Sharmajee Ki Beti Grabs Three Awards Alongside Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana registered her directorial debut with Sharmajee Ki Beti, and received recognition for looking at films through a unique lens. The film chronicles the life experiences of urban women, all with the common surname of Sharma. Recently, the Tahira Kashyap directorial marked a significant feat by bagging three prestigious honours at the Exchange 4 Media Award ceremony. Girls Will Be Girls received recognition in the Golden belt, while Tikdum received an honour in the Bronze belt. In addition to receiving the honour of Best Film, Tahira Kashyap won an award for Best Writer, and Divya Dutta won recognition for Best Actor in a Movie - Sharmajee Ki Beti.

The Tahira Kashyap directorial won these honours in the Silver belt. In addition to this, it shared the Silver space with Imtiaz Ali's classic release, Amar Singh Chamkila, starring Diljit Dosanjh. Beyond registering these achievements, the awards won by Tahira Kashyap for her film also shed light on her ability to mirror unseen stories and bring them to life through her directorial vision. Over the years, Tahira has made her mark by expressing her views on the way society perceives women, and she ensured to bring that essence into the film.

While Sharmajee Ki Beti received rave reviews from the audience and critics, it continues to be looked upon even today. While Tahira Kashyap is in celebration mode upon receiving recognition, she has already embarked on her next film. She has started with the scriptwriting of her next project, raising excitement and curiosity about what she has in store this time.