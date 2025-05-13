Tahira Kashyap Talks About Walking on the Path of Motherhood: It’s Bliss but With a Sweet Pain

Tahira Kashyap, an impactful director and a fierce mother to son Virajveer and daughter Varushka, has stood strong despite facing personal hurdles. Tahira recently opened up about walking on the path of motherhood and shared how it makes a mother experience love like never before. Tahira says, "Motherhood is a sweet pain. Sweet because your heart expands like never before, you experience love like never before, and if even an iota is reciprocated, you become delirious. It’s the only road where no matter the number of potholes and traffic jams, nothing can deter you from your journey of seeking out for your child."

She adds, "And pain because your heart constantly pines for that one smile from your child, that one look, that one call, that one extra bye, that one hug, that one wave whether your child is 5 year old or 50 year old one and you’ll still smile through if you get none of the above just happy knowing that your child is doing okay. Motherhood is bliss but with a sweet pain." Recently, amid the ongoing Operation Sindoor, Tahira took to her social media to extend support towards India and it's armed forces. Extending wishes on Mother's Day, she hailed India as the 'OG Mother' and narrated an inspiring poetry.

While Tahira wears the cape of a super-mom, she is blazing her own trail as an unapologetic female director, who is keen on changing the perspective of films through the directorial lens of a female filmmaker. After making her directorial debut with Sharmajee Ki Beti, Tahira has kick-started working on her next script. Recently, she took to her social media handle to share that she has embarked on a new project.