Tahira Kashyap to cook a cherished recipe from her Nani’s notes for her father’s birthday

Mumbai, Nov 30 Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap took to social media to pen a heartfelt note for her father Yajan Kashyap on his birthday.

The star wife shared how she plans to prepare a special dish passed down by her Nani mama—a recipe she has treasured in her notes for years. Taking to her Instagram handle, Tahira, on Sunday, posted a few photos from her morning video call with her father and expressed deep admiration for him. Through the post, she conveyed how she sees divinity in him and how his habit of blessing not just his own children but everyone—regardless of their background—has always inspired her.

Tahira also mentioned that he is someone whom no one forgets to wish on his birthday, reflecting the love and respect he naturally attracts. Along with the pictures, she wrote, “I see God in him. When my father blesses me in the same breath he wishes for God to bless all children. The love and respect he gives everyone irrespective of whether they are successful or not, rich or not, educated or not, is an example. I love you papa, love you so so so much.”

“Pictures from today’s morning video call. He is one person nobody misses to wish and celebrate also sharing kada prashad recipe which my Nani mama shared with me, kept in my notes for ever and today I’ll be making it in mumbai celebrating your birthday papa while you soak the winter sun! There is so much to learn from you, so much may you keep radiating the warmth everywhere you go. There is ruhaniyat in you.”

Tahira Kashyap is the wife of actor Ayushmann Khurrana. The two got married in 2011 after years of dating, and are parents to two children son Virajveer and daughter Varushka. Tahira, writer and filmmaker, is recognized for her books, short films. Her published works include “I Promise,” “Cracking the Code,” and “The 12 Commandments of Being a Woman.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor