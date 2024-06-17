Tahira Kashyap's directorial debut 'Sharmajee Ki Beti' to release on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17 : Tahira Kashyap Khurrana has announced the release date of her directorial debut 'Sharmajee Ki Beti' starring Sakshi Tanwar, Saiyami Kher, and Divya Dutta.

Taking to Instagram, streaming platform Prime Video treated fans with this exciting news.

Sharing the poster, they captioned the post, which read, "bright spirits, bold hearts,

& big dreams! are you ready to meet these superwomen? #SharmajeeKiBetiOnPrime, June 28."

As soon as the news was shared, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Tahira's husband and actor Ayushmann Khurrana reacted with heart emoji.

Tisca Chopra wrote, "Can't wait to watch."

One of the users wrote, "Looking forward to this movie..."

Written and directed by Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, and stars Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, and Saiyami Kher in the lead roles, along with, Vanshika Taparia, Arista Mehta, Sharib Hashmi and Parvin Dabas.

A light-hearted and heartwarming movie, 'Sharmajee Ki Beti' explores relevant themes of women's empowerment and the challenges faced by them. Through the multi-generational lens of three middle-class women and two teenage girls- all sharing the common surname 'Sharma', the film delves into their unique experiences and struggles.

Sameer Nair, Managing Director of Applause Entertainment shared, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Prime Video to present our labour of love - Sharmajee Ki Beti, to a worldwide audience. This film, through Tahira's directorial lens, transcends mere comedy or drama. It is a reflection of the experiences of middle-class women and urban lives, beautifully capturing the emotional depth and resilience of women as they navigate personal and societal challenges. The film has a universal theme which we are sure, will resonate with audiences in India and beyond borders."

"Sharmajee Ki beti is a heartwarming and relatable film directed by Tahira Kashyap Khurrana that follows the intertwined journeys of three adult women brilliantly played by Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta and Saiyami Kher. While it beautifully portrays their struggles, aspirations, and triumphs, it's filled with humour and emotions as seen through the coming-of-age experiences of teenage girls played by the very talented Vanshika Taparia and Arista Mehta. The film has a universal appeal and audiences everywhere will connect deeply with these powerful and relatable stories. We are thrilled to collaborate with Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment to exclusively premiere this heartwarming film worldwide on 28 June, Manish Menghani, Director of Content Licensing at Prime Video India said.

'Sharmajee Ki Beti', a women-centric comedy-drama, stars Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta and Saiyami Kher in the lead roles and is produced by Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment.

Recently, it premiered at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

Mark your calendar as 'Sharmajee Ki Beti' will stream on Prime Video from June 28.

