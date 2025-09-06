Tahira Kashyap’s Directorial Debut Sharmajee Ki Beti Triumphs with Global Honour at Content Asia Awards 2025

Tahira Kashyap registers a global feat as her directorial debut film ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’ won Best Asian Feature Film Award (Gold belt) at the recently held Content Asia Awards 2025. It soared past ‘Where is the Lie?’ and ‘Hello, Love, Again’, which grabbed honours in Silver and Bronze belts, respectively. Winning a top honour in the category of Best Asian Feature Film is certainly a proud moment for Tahira and the Indian film industry.

Expressing gratitude upon the achievement and making India proud on a global level, Tahira says, “I feel deeply honoured that Sharmajee Ki Beti has won Best Asian Feature Film Award at Content Asia Awards, 2025. This recognition is beyond an honour; it’s a validation of the stories we want to bring to light. And nothing feels more satisfying than knowing that Sharmajee Ki Beti has reached audiences across Asia - it’s truly a proud moment for all of us. The film was a deeply personal journey for me, and I’m filled with gratitude for the audiences who connected with it.”

At times when filmmakers often follow formulaic stories with glitz, glam and unbelievably predictable narratives, Tahira’s vision with Sharmajee Ki Beti breaks from the clutter and marks a bold step in the Hindi cinema space. With a film that brings a refreshing take on womanhood and shatters predictability, Tahira surely adds a feather to her cap, and the recent honour celebrates her strong voice in the film space. This is not the first win for Tahira’s film. Earlier too, Sharmajee Ki Beti had grabbed three honours in the Silver belt at Exchange 4 Media Award ceremony. It had received the honour of Best Film, Tahira Kashyap won an award for Best Writer, and Divya Dutta won recognition for Best Actor in a Movie - Sharmajee Ki Beti.

The film marked a significant step in Tahira’s directorial journey. It has been appreciated for its relatable theme, strong performances and a storyline that’s real. Tahira’s vision has received immense love and praise from the audience and critics, further cementing her as a visionary filmmaker to watch out for. As someone who dares to bring real stories to the fore, the audiences are keen to know what’s next from Tahira!