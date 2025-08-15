Tailored Suits to Streetstyle Casuals: Birthday Boy Avinash Tiwary Shows How to Keep the Fashion Game Strong and Style Sense Stronger!

Known for delivering compelling performances and exuding an endearing aura, Avinash Tiwary is as much a force in the fashion world. The actor likes to keep up with the hot trends and often likes to infuse them with his signature touch! As he celebrates his birthday today, here’s looking at times Avinash Tiwary showed how to keep the style meter high!

Classic White Suit

Avinash Tiwary is a charmer, and he proves it in this black and white suit. The ‘Laila Majnu’ actor sported sleek black pants, paired it with a crisp white shirt and a fine white coat. Staying high with the masculine energy, Avinash opted for signature glossy shoes!

Streetstyle Casuals

Avinash Tiwary looked as funky as ever in loose-fit grey trousers, topped with a white vest and simply layered with a vibrantly printed jacket. He opted for sporty white sneakers and kept his accessory game strong with a stacked silver neckpiece.

Checked Suit

Avinash Tiwary looked as fine as ever in a black and white checked double-breasted suit, with a catchy bow at the collar line. Keeping it neat and clean, the ‘Bulbbul’ actor simply topped his look with black shoes and served a major classic statement.

Contemporary Kurta

Avinash Tiwary showed how to keep it flamboyant and contemporary in an emerald green kurta, wide-legged black jeans, and topping it off with a printed jacket. Amping up the outfit’s appeal even further, the ‘Madgaon Express’ actor paired his ensemble with black boots.

Embellished Blazer

Avinash Tiwary embodied his handsome self by donning a black blazer, devoid of a shirt, studded with embellished details at the sleeves and the sidelines of his torso. Blending modernity with sophistication, Avinash paired his look with studded loafers.

Be it rocking street-style casuals or exuding class in a signature suit, Avinash Tiwary knows how to keep his fashion meter high and his style meter higher!