"Take a bow...": Alia Bhatt celebrates Payal Kapadia's win at Cannes 2024

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 26 : Actor Alia Bhatt penned a congratulatory message for the team of 'All We Imagine As Light' over their big win at Cannes 2024.

Filmmaker Payal Kapadia made history on May 25, bagging the Grand Prix Award for the film 'All We Imagine As Light'.

'All We Imagine As Light' premiered at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival in its much-feted 'competition section' on May 23. It was the first Indian film to feature in the festival's main segment in 30 years. The last Indian movie to make it to the competition section was Shaji N Karun's Swaham in 1994.

Sending her best wishes to the team, Alia took to her Instagram account and wrote, "Take a bow!! What an achievement! Congratulations to the entire team."

Tovino Thomas also penned a note on Instagram. "Wow!! what an incredible achievement for Indian cinema! 'All We Imagine As Light' scripts history, becomes first Indian film to win Grand Prix at Cannes Film Festival. Take a bow!!"Taking to X, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur wrote, "Payal Kapadia's 'll we imagine is light won the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival! .. what an honour for her and her team. It seems to be India's year at Cannes. This is the 3rd, but the biggest award to Indian Cinema this year."

'All We Imagine As Light' follows the lives of two nurses from Kerala Prabha (Kani Kusruti) and Anu (Divyaprabha) - colleagues at a Mumbai hospital and roommates. When Prabha receives an unexpected gift from her estranged husband, her regular life is disrupted. In the space-crunched city, her younger roommate Anu struggles to find a spot to be intimate with her boyfriend. When they take a trip to a coastal town, their lives undergo a change.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor