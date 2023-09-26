"Take a look at my face...": Imran Khan shares pictures from sets of 'Gori Tere Pyaar Mein'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26 : Actor Imran Khan posted throwback pictures from the sets of 'Gori Tere Pyaar Mein'.

On Tuesday, he took to Instagram and shared behind-the-scenes photos from the shooting of the film.

He can be seen with director Punit Malhotra and actor Kareena Kapoor in the clicks.

He wrote a long post that read, "Gori Tere Pyaar Mein was launched with much enthusiasm. It would be my second time working with director @punitdmalhotra and also my second time sharing the screen with @kareenakapoorkhan so there was a sense of comfort and optimism. Our first schedule was in Bengaluru, a city very dear to me; I attended The Valley School there for a few years, and many of my core memories feature Brigade road, Nagarjuna's chilli chicken, and the legendary Corner House (Cake Fudge gang unite!). The Bengaluru shoot was a blast, particularly 'Dhat Teri Ki'."

He also revealed that he was shooting 'Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaraa' at the same time.

"You may be surprised to learn that most of the remaining scenes were shot on sets in Film City Mumbai... the village set, in fact, was built in the same place that years before had been the site of the Mall Road set from Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander! It was also conveniently located across the street from the massive set constructed for OUATIM. I remember shooting 'Tayyab Ali' during the days, then peeling off my mustache while I walked across the street to shoot night scenes for Gori," he added.

He concluded, "The summer of 2013 was one of the most gruelling, exhausting periods of my life, as I juggled my time completing these two films. But take a look at my face in every one of these pictures; you can tell I was having fun."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxpA3ZqIDJB/?img_index=1

Netizens praised Imran's character and chemistry with Kareena in the comment section.

A user wrote, "Your character was a lot of fun in this one, and the music was great!"

Another fan commented, "Papa, Gear maa daalun?? Love the onscreen chemistry you share with Kareena, our lovely Sriram and Dia."

'Gori Tere Pyaar Mein' was directed by Punit Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor was the female lead.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Imran was last seen in 'Katti Batti' alongside Kangana Ranaut in 2015.

After that, Imran disappeared from the public eye and quit acting.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor