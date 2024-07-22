Janhvi Kapoor Sets the Dance Floor on Fire in “Shaukan,” First Song From “Ulajh” (Watch Video)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22: Song 'Shaukan' from Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film 'Ulajh' was released on Monday. 'Shaukan' is composed and produced by Shashwat Sachdev and features the voices of Jubin Nautiyal, Neha Kakkar, and Shashwat Sachdev. The lyrics, penned by Kumaar, perfectly complement the electrifying beats of the dance number. In the song, Janhvi can be seen flaunting her moves. Sharing the track's video, Janhvi on Instagram wrote, "It's time to let loose and NOT play it safe! #Shaukan out now. Link in bio #UlajhInCinemas2ndAug."

In a statement, Janhvi also expressed her happiness about collaborating with Neha. "I have always been a fan of Neha's songs, and collaborating with her for the first time on 'Shaukan' is one thing off my wish list. This song is incredibly upbeat and will make you want to hit the dance floor. It's hot, glamorous, and groovy. I think Shashwat, Jubin, and Neha have created another masterpiece," she added. On lending her voice to the song, Jubin said, "It's a pleasure to collaborate with Shashwat and Neha. They are incredible artists, and our taste in music aligns perfectly.

Janhvi and Gulshan's on-screen chemistry has taken the song a notch higher. I hope all my fans love the track as much as I do!" Neha also opened up about 'Shaukan'. "Singing 'Shaunkan' along with Jubin was a fantastic experience!. Kudos to Shashwat for making this banger. 'Shaukan' is not just another party number; it's a vibe. Can't wait for my fans to hear the song and groove to the beats," she said. The makers also recently unveiled the trailer of the film which showcases Janhvi Kapoor as Suhana, the youngest Deputy High Commissioner, who navigates a difficult mission at the London embassy under close watch.

Her performance defies stereotypes, addressing nepotism head-on. Gulshan Devaiah joins the cast as a mysterious undercover agent, injecting further suspense into the narrative. The trailer teases a labyrinth of secrets and betrayals, hinting at an internal leak that jeopardises the lives of undercover agents and throws Suhana into a desperate struggle for survival.'Ulajh,' scripted by Sudhanshu Saria and Parveez Shaikh with dialogue by Atika Chauhan, is slated for release on August 2, 2024.

