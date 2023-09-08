Take a look at teaser of Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8 : Kiran Rao is back to direction with her film 'Laapataa Ladies'.

Set in 2001, in rural India, 'Laapataa Ladies' follows the jolly mess that ensues when two young brides went missing from a train. On Friday, the makers unveiled the film's teaser which revolves around two young brides who embark on a path of self-discovery and womanhood.

The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles.

'Laapataa Ladies' is bankrolled by Kiran's former husband Aamir Khan’s banner Aamir Khan Production and her own venture Kindling Productions.

The screenplay and dialogues have been written by Sneha Desai while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma. The film will be released on January 5, 2024.

