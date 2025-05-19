Take a look at trailer of 'Chidiya' film

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19 : Actors Vinay Pathak and Amruta Subhash are coming up with a heartwarming film titled 'Chidiya'.

Written and directed by Mehran Amrohi, Chidiya follows the story of "Shanu and Bua, two brothers growing up in a cramped Mumbai chawl, whose dreams are far bigger than their surroundings. When they decide to turn an abandoned junkyard into a badminton court, their small idea brings together an entire neighbourhood a journey filled with mischief, hope, and quiet victories."

On being a part of the film, Vinay Pathak in a press note said, "The beauty of Chidiya lies in its simplicity. Sometimes the most powerful stories come from the smallest, most honest moments. That's what makes this film stay with you."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zsDSJRnoN7w

Amruta Subhash reflected, "Chidiya is about dreaming big in narrow lanes. For me, it was about being fully present no artifice, no acting tricks. Just truth. And in this film, even silence speaks volumes."

Director Mehran Amrohi also shared what audience can expect from the film.

"Chidiya is a love letter to childhood resilience. It's about finding joy in scarcity, and how children's imagination turns even the smallest spaces into worlds of their own. Shanu and Bua's dream is simple but it's everything to them," Amrohi said.

'Chidiya' had its world premiere at the prestigious Zlin International Film Festival. It will now release in cinema halls on May 30.

