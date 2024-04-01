"Take me back": Ananya Panday shares picture from her 'happy times'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1 : Actor Ananya Panday on Monday dropped a throwback picture from her 'happy times'.

The 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' actor posted a throwback picture and wrote, "Happy happy times, take me back."

Ananya can be seen riding a skateboard and wearing a pink top and a white skirt.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5OQlN9t1QU/

Fans reacted to the post and bombarded the comment section with sweet comments.

A fan wrote, "Beautiful" while another user commented, "Cutest".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya recently impressed the audience with her stint in Netflix's film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', which is directed by Arjun Varain Singh and produced by Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar and Tiger Baby's Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar.

It revolves around three best friends in their 20s navigating life and striving to balance their online identities with their true selves.

In the coming months, she will be seen headlining Prime Video's 'Call Me Bae' series. She will also be seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's cyber-thriller 'Control'.

