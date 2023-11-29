Take notes from Deepika Padukone for your winter look

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 : Deepika Padukone's fashion game has always been on point whether it's an airport look or any B-Town party. Whatever she wears, she does with grace and refinement. On Wednesday morning, the 'Fighter' actor turned heads at the Mumbai airport in her stylish winter outfit.

Serving major airport style goals, Deepika amped up her winter fashion game.

In the videos captured by Mumbai-based paps, Deepika can be seen making their way towards the airport entrance. The actor wore a red woolen jacket that she teamed up with a white high-neck top, black jeans and brown boots.

To enhance her look, she opted for a pair of sunglasses, carried a brown bag, and left her tresses open.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika was recently seen in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Jawan', portraying the character of Aishwarya Rathore.

She will be seen in the sci-fi action film 'Kalki 2898 AD' opposite Prabhas and in director Siddharth Anand's aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' opposite Hrithik Roshan. She also has 'Singham Again' in her kitty.

'Singham Again' is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise and the film is all set to hit theatres on the occasion of Independence Day 2024.

It will face a big clash with Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2'.

'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014. Both projects were declared box office hits.

