"Talented colleague...": Amitabh Bachchan mourns demise of legendary actor Asrani

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21 : Megastar Amitabh Bachchan expressed profound sorrow over the demise of legendary actor Asrani.

Taking to his blog, Big B penned emotional words in remembrance of his 'Sholay' colleague Asrani.

"We lose another .. Asrani Sir , a most talented colleague, a tutor to Jaya at the Film Institute .. sudden and saddening ..," Amitabh posted.

Big B and Asrani collaborated on several films, including Abhimaan, Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Alaap, and Baghban.

Asrani passed away on Monday after a prolonged illness at the age of 84.

According to his manager, Babu Bhai Theeba, the veteran actor was admitted to Bharatiya Arogya Nidhi Hospital in Juhu four days ago before his demise.

"He had been feeling weak for 15 days. Four days ago, he developed severe breathing difficulties, so he visited the doctor. Following medical advice, he was admitted to the hospital, and we had to cancel the shooting. Initially, he showed signs of recovery, but his condition worsened on the third day, and unfortunately, he passed away on the fourth day," Babu Bhai Theeba told ANI.

After learning about the demise of Asrani, many took to social media to pay their heartfelt condolences.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Asrani a "gifted entertainer" and "versatile artist".

In an X post, PM Modi wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Govardhan Asrani Ji. A gifted entertainer and a truly versatile artist, he entertained audiences across generations. He particularly added joy and laughter to countless lives through his unforgettable performances.

Asrani is survived by his wife Manju.

