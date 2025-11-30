Tallinn Black Nights Film Fest 2025: Spanish film 'The Good Daughter' creates history, wins major awards
By ANI | Updated: November 30, 2025 13:50 IST2025-11-30T13:45:26+5:302025-11-30T13:50:03+5:30
Tallinn [Estonia], November 30 : For the first time in the history of Estonia's Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, ...
Tallinn [Estonia], November 30 : For the first time in the history of Estonia's Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, or POFF, the top prizes, the Grand Prix and Audience Award, have been secured by one film. Spanish Julia de Paz Solvas's 'The Good Daughter' has won big at the film festival, reported Deadline.
The awards ceremony of the 29th edition of the festival featured honorees from its six sub-festival competition programs, including the Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event (presented to projects in various stages of completion) and the youth and children-oriented Just Film.
The film festival ran from November 7 to 23. Here is the full list of the winners here.
OFFICIAL SELECTION COMPETITION
Grand Prix for the Best Film
The Good Daughter director Julia de Paz Solvas, producers Sergio Grobas and Stefan Schmitz
Best Director
Ali Vatansever Lifelike (Turkey, Greece, Romania)
Best Cinematography
Yutaka Yamazaki The Imaginary Dog and the Lying Cat (Japan)
Best Actress
Kiara Arancibia The Good Daughter
Best Actor
Aladdin Detlefsen, Kanji Tsuda The Frog and the Water (Germany)
Best Original Score
Erdem Helvacioglu Lifelike
Best Production Design
Chris Richmond and David Hand Think of England (United Kingdom)
FIRST FEATURE COMPETITION
Best Film Award
Hercules Falling (Denmark)
Best Director
Samuel Abrahams Lady (United Kingdom)
Special Prize for Best Editing
Jan Van Der Weken Sunday Ninth, director Kat Steppe (Belgium)
Special Prize for Best Production Design
Easy Girl director Hille Norden (Germany)
CRITICS' PICKS COMPETITION
Best Film Award
China Sea director Jurgis Matulevicius, producers Ieva Cern and Stasys Baltakis (Lithuania, Taiwan, Poland, Czechia)
Best Director Award
Matias Szulanski A Summer Tale (Argentina)
Special mention to Ali Nasirian
Oh, What Happy Days director Homayoun Ghanizadeh (Iran, France, Canada)
Special mention to Eeva Magi
Mo Papa (Estonia)
