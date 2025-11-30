Tallinn Black Nights Film Fest 2025: Spanish film 'The Good Daughter' creates history, wins major awards

Tallinn [Estonia], November 30 : For the first time in the history of Estonia's Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, or POFF, the top prizes, the Grand Prix and Audience Award, have been secured by one film. Spanish Julia de Paz Solvas's 'The Good Daughter' has won big at the film festival, reported Deadline.

The awards ceremony of the 29th edition of the festival featured honorees from its six sub-festival competition programs, including the Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event (presented to projects in various stages of completion) and the youth and children-oriented Just Film.

The film festival ran from November 7 to 23. Here is the full list of the winners here.

OFFICIAL SELECTION COMPETITION

Grand Prix for the Best Film

The Good Daughter director Julia de Paz Solvas, producers Sergio Grobas and Stefan Schmitz

Best Director

Ali Vatansever Lifelike (Turkey, Greece, Romania)

Best Cinematography

Yutaka Yamazaki The Imaginary Dog and the Lying Cat (Japan)

Best Actress

Kiara Arancibia The Good Daughter

Best Actor

Aladdin Detlefsen, Kanji Tsuda The Frog and the Water (Germany)

Best Original Score

Erdem Helvacioglu Lifelike

Best Production Design

Chris Richmond and David Hand Think of England (United Kingdom)

FIRST FEATURE COMPETITION

Best Film Award

Hercules Falling (Denmark)

Best Director

Samuel Abrahams Lady (United Kingdom)

Special Prize for Best Editing

Jan Van Der Weken Sunday Ninth, director Kat Steppe (Belgium)

Special Prize for Best Production Design

Easy Girl director Hille Norden (Germany)

CRITICS' PICKS COMPETITION

Best Film Award

China Sea director Jurgis Matulevicius, producers Ieva Cern and Stasys Baltakis (Lithuania, Taiwan, Poland, Czechia)

Best Director Award

Matias Szulanski A Summer Tale (Argentina)

Special mention to Ali Nasirian

Oh, What Happy Days director Homayoun Ghanizadeh (Iran, France, Canada)

Special mention to Eeva Magi

Mo Papa (Estonia)

