Tallulah Willis opens up about her struggles with skin-picking disorder

Washington [US], August 20 : Actor Tallulah Willis, daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, has recently shared her personal experience with dermatillomania, a condition also known as skin picking disorder.

Taking to the Instagram account, the 30-year-old posted a three-year-old photo of herself on social media to raise awareness about the condition.

In her post, Tallulah candidly spoke about her journey with dermatillomania and wrote, "Old pic, but just out here trying to shout to the roof tops that picking HAPPENS!!! And honestly it can be beautiful? So next time you have a blackout and come to with a plethora of little scabby spots, give yourself some gentility !! Pls! Thank yuu."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C-yB74cJes3/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Dermatillomania, as described by the Cleveland Clinic, is a mental health condition where individuals compulsively pick at their skin, leading to injuries, infections, and scarring. The condition can be managed with a combination of medication and therapy.

This isn't the first time Tallulah has spoken out about her skin struggles.

In June, she shared a before-and-after photo of her skin, discussing her progress in managing the disorder.

"@pickingmefdn PICKING HAPPENS!! And then healing **can ** happen. Healing doesn't have to mean clear skin, and it doesn't mean intrusive thoughts stop intruding, and it doesn't mean you're not gonna do it again," she wrote in her caption.

"it's small wins," she added. "There's such a community in this struggle and I want so badly to share how I achieved my wins and help rescue all the sweet picked faces of the world!

Tallulah has also opened up in the past about the treatments and products she has used to improve her skin. According to People, she shared her progress, crediting a combination of skincare products and treatments for helping her achieve clearer skin in 2021.

