Tamannaah Bhatia enjoys Mumbai rains, posts happy selfies

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5 : Actor Tamannaah Bhatia gave her fans a delightful peek into her day as she enjoys the Mumbai rains.

The actress on Wednesday, took to her Instagram Stories to share a series of pictures and a video, capturing her joy during the downpour.

In the first picture, rain drops can be seen on her car window, setting a serene mood.

The next story featured a selfie of Tamannaah, radiantly happy after witnessing the Mumbai rains. Seated in her car with a broad smile, she added a playful caption that read, "No points for guessing why," accompanied by a cloud and dancing emoji.

The third and final story was a video of Tamannaah, all smiles, from inside the car, clearly relishing the rainy weather.

Meanwhile, talking about her work front, Tamannaah was last seen in the horror comedy 'Aranmanai 4.'

Written by Sundar C, the film is produced by Khushbu Sundar under the banner Avni Cinemax.

It features Sundar himself along with Tamannaah Bhatia, Raashii Khanna, Santhosh Prathap, Ramachandra Raju, Kovai Sarala, Yogi Babu, K.S.

Ravikumar, Jayaprakash, VTV Ganesh, Delhi Ganesh, Rajendran and Singampuli.

It is the fourth installment in 'Aranmanai' film series and sequel to 'Aranmanai 3', which was released in 2021.

