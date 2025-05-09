Tamannaah Bhatia Gears Up for a Power-Packed Lineup From Ranger with Ajay Devgn to Vvan with Sidharth Malhotra

amannaah Bhatia is one of India’s most popular and versatile actresses. With a glorious career spanning over 20 years, she is an ace performer who has showcased her dominance across pan-Indian industries with numerous successful hits. She remains one of the most prolific performers who continues to win hearts with every project. Her recent song Aaj Ki Raat from Stree 2 took the internet by storm, with fans lauding her electrifying screen presence and killer dance moves. She followed it up with Nasha from Raid 2, again setting the stage ablaze. Fans are eager to see more of her on screen and she isn't disappointing her fans. With several high-profile films in the pipeline, Tamannaah is currently immersed in back-to-back shoots. Here's a look at her exciting upcoming slate of releases.

Ranger

Tamannaah is currently shooting for her next big project, Ranger, where she stars alongside Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt. Directed by Jagan Shakti, this high-budget film promises a thrilling blend of jungle adventure and action.

Vvan

Tamannaah will soon be seen in the recently announced film Vvan, opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Directed by Arunabh Kumar and backed by Balaji Motion Pictures, the film explores mythological mysticism. The intriguing first glimpse has already sparked excitement, with fans eagerly awaiting Tamannaah’s role in this unique tale, set for release next year.

No Entry 2

Tamannaah is reportedly set to star in the much-awaited sequel No Entry 2, alongside Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh. This comedy ensemble promises laughter and chaos, and it will be exciting to watch Tamannaah light up the screen in this fun-filled entertainer.