Tamannaah Bhatia on Shooting Ghafoor for the Ba*ds of Bollywood: I’ve Never Done This Before

Tamannaah Bhatia, known for serving infectious dance tracks, is basking in the success of her latest number, Ghafoor, from The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The song marks her first collaboration with debut director Aryan Khan, and it’s receiving immense love from the audience. Recently, Tamannaah opened up about her experience of filming Ghafoor in a day, being choreographed by Farah Khan with Aryan Khan behind the camera!

“He is super clear and perceptive. His first show has gotten a lot of love. Ghafoor was a lot of fun, and we also had the luxury of Farah Khan choreographing us, and she is a genius! I shot this song in a day - I’ve never done this before. It was magic because they knew what they were shooting. I truly believe that shooting a dance song in one day is truly an ambitious feat. I think we managed it because of Farah, because of Ravivarman, the cinematographer, and Aryan Khan calling the shots!” she said.

Further, she expressed the desire to be a part of action and adventurous films. “Definitely doing something in the action space - that is something I really aspire to do. I would also like to do something that is like an adventure film. I think that genre is not really touched much, but I’d like to do something like that.” In recent times, Tamannaah has been dominating the music cameo space with chartbuster hits like Aaj Ki Raat (962M+ views on YouTube), Kaavaalaa (365M+ views), Achacho (454M+ views), Ghafoor (28M+ views) and others - being the centre force of attraction in every song.

Ba***ds of Bollywood premiered on Netflix on (September 18), following a special screening for industry insiders. The show stars Lakshya and Sahher Bambba in lead roles along with Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal. Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Rajat Bedi, Gautami Kapoor and Manish Chaudhari in key roles. The show also features starry cameos of Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh and Shah Rukh Khan among others.