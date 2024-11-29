Tamannaah Bhatia opens up about success of 'Aaj Ki Raat' from Stree 2, calls the love "very encouraging"

New Delhi [India], November 29 : Tamannaah Bhatia has been on a roll lately, delivering standout performances that left fans raving. Most recently, the actress appeared in the special song 'Aaj Ki Raat' from the blockbuster movie 'Stree 2'. Starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and others, the film broke box office records and became an audience favourite.

While speaking to ANI, Tamannaah shared her excitement about the song's popularity. "It's a lot of love, yaar, to be honest. I meet so many peoplethey tell me, 'My kids are dancing to this,' or, 'My family loves it,' or, 'My uncle made a reel on it.' All this is really, very, very encouraging," she said.

When asked about receiving new offers, Tamannaah revealed she's reading scripts and exploring her next steps. "I always want to do roles that surprise people. Aaj Ki Raat worked because nobody expected it. That's my goalto do something fresh every time," said the 'Baahubali' actress.

She also opened up about her role in 'Sikandar Ka Muqaddar', a crime thriller currently streaming on Netflix. She plays Kamini, the wife of Sikandar (played by Avinash Tiwary), who becomes a suspect in a diamond heist.

Speaking about her experience working on the film, she said, "Neeraj sir's films are always about common people and how they deal with extraordinary situations. I've seen that as an audience, and I feel this kind of role hasn't happened in my career before."

"I've done roles that were simple and not so glamorous. But in this film, the look and feel are very real, and playing such characters is always exciting for me," she added.

Check out the trailer

The film also stars Avinash Tiwary and Jimmy Sheirgill, who plays Inspector Jasvinder Singha determined cop chasing a case that has haunted him for years.

'Sikandar Ka Muqaddar' is now streaming on Netflix.

