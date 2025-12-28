Tamannaah Bhatia, Rashmika Mandanna to Samantha Ruth Prabhu: TOP 5 Most-Searched Indian Actresses on Google This Year

From viral dance numbers, hit films to box office rampages, these actresses not only ruled the big screens, but also ruled Google searches. Fans from all over the country continued to turn to the internet to keep up with their latest moves, proving that mass appeal and stardom goes far beyond the big screens. Here are top 5 Google India’s most-searched actresses.

Tamannaah Bhatia: Tamannaah Bhatia is one name that’s constantly been on the search bar! The pan-India powerhouse has topped the list with an impressive 25% search rate, soaring past actresses like Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and more. 2025 emerged as a defining year for Tamannaah as she reaffirmed herself as a pop-culture sensation with viral tracks like Ghafoor, Nasha, OTT series Do You Wanna Partner, big-screen release Odela 2 and many more - re-establishing her presence across mediums. Every presence turned into a talking point, making her one of the most searched Indian actresses on Google.

Rashmika Mandanna: With an impressive search rate of 18%, Rashmika Mandanna continued her unstoppable streak with films like Chhaava, Thamma, Kuberaa and The Girlfriend. Her girl-next-door charm and the drive to genre-hop made her one of the most buzz-worthy Indian actresses of the year. Every project, every announcement ignited curiosity, proving that her growing appeal is only getting stronger.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu: With a Google search rate of 13%, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s journey this year was equal parts inspiring and headline-worthy. From entering a new chapter on a personal level to connecting with her fans on the levels of wellness, inspiration and sparking conversations, Samantha grabbed headlines for the right reasons. Fans turned to the search bar to know more about Samantha as a person!

Kiara Advani: From serving big-screen hits to entering motherhood, Kiara Advani had it all! With a search rate of 9%, the actress proved that she stayed in constant demand this year, be it with film releases, brand endorsements or casual spottings, Kiara had her limelight and proved that her appeal goes well beyond the box office.

Sreeleela: Sreeleela gets herself in the list of Google’s most-searched Indian actresses with a search rate of 7%, thanks to her string of releases such as Junior and Robinhood. Her fresh screen presence and rising stardom led to a massive spike in searches. Her fans desired to know every move of hers, making her one of the most searched Indian actresses on Google.

The popularity of these actresses mirrored a mix of talent, relatability, mass appeal that’s shooting and a striking it-factor that keeps the audience coming back to them for more!