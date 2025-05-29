Tamannaah Bhatia Reacts to Instagram Glitch: “Can It Stop Liking Pages on Its Own?”

Tamannaah Bhatia is undoubtedly a pan-India superstar, known for seamlessly balancing roles across Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu cinema. Her recent appearances in Aaj Ki Raat and Nasha have only reaffirmed her versatility and screen presence, earning her admiration from fans and critics alike. Whether it’s dance numbers or a layered character portrayal, Tamannaah continues to captivate audiences with her effortless charm and evolving craft.

Recently, Tamannaah took to Instagram to share a candid moment with her followers. She posted a story expressing her confusion with the platform’s algorithm, saying it had automatically liked a picture on its own. Taking to her stories she wrote, “Can Instagram pls figure out how it likes pages on it own cause random ppl are making this news and I really have work to do.” From being a beloved face in South Indian cinema to leading major Bollywood projects, Tamannaah’s journey is nothing short of remarkable. She cemented her place in cinematic history with the magnum opus Baahubali, a franchise that grossed over a thousand crores and became a cultural phenomenon. As a true pan-India icon, Tamannaah continues to push boundaries and redefine stardom with every role she takes on.On the work front, Tamannaah will next be seen in No Entry 2, Vvan, Ranger and an untitled film with John Abraham

