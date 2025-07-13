Tamannaah Bhatia redefines glamour with her bold take on layering

Mumbai, July 13 Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, in her latest Instagram post, spoke about embracing duality in both style and identity.

Pairing a black sequined gown with a casual grey t-shirt, she highlighted how contrasting elements can coexist beautifully. The actress also explained that for her, fashion is not just about trends; it’s a personal expression where glamour meets comfort and strength meets softness.

On Sunday, the ‘Baahubali’ actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of her stylish photos. She is seen wearing a chic black sequined gown that she teamed with a casual grey t-shirt. In the caption, Tamannaah Bhatia reflected on the power of layering, both in fashion and identity. She shared that while a black sequined gown and a grey t-shirt may seem like they belong to different worlds, to her, they felt like they were meant to meet.

The actress wrote, “The art of layering A black sequined gown and a grey t-shirt may belong to two different worlds — but for me, they feel like they were meant to meet. Because contradiction isn’t conflict. It’s where masculine edge and feminine instinct find harmony. It’s also the art of layering — not just in what I wear, but in who I am. Clothes, jewellery, identity — none of it needs to be singular. Casual glamour isn’t a trend. It’s my language. And it’s always layered.”

Known for her impeccable sense of style, Bhatia consistently serves major style inspiration with her striking photos shared on social media.

On the work front, the 35-year-old actress is busy filming her upcoming project “Vvan: Force of the Forest” alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The movie, set against the backdrop of Central India's dense jungles, marks Tamannaah’s first on-screen collaboration with Sidharth.

The upcoming, much-awaited thriller is set to hit theatres on May 15, 2026.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor