Tamannaah Bhatia shares a powerful moment of self-transformation

Mumbai, Feb 4 Actress Tamannaah Bhatia recently opened up about a powerful moment of self-transformation during a challenging time on set.

During her recent appearance on a podcast, the actress recalled being in her caravan, overwhelmed by emotions, with tears welling up in her eyes. However, with a full face of makeup and a character to portray, she couldn't allow herself to cry. Bhatia revealed that in that moment of vulnerability, she chose to take control of her emotions.

The 'Baahubali' actress shared, “I’ve been in my caravan, and something really bad happened. I was really upset; my eyes were swelling with tears—but I had mascara on, a full face of makeup, and I was playing a character. I couldn't cry at that moment. So, I told myself, ‘This is just one feeling, and I can turn it into whatever I want.’ Right then, I chose to transform that intense feeling into happiness. I’ve done this looking at myself in the mirror, and it works.”

On the work front, Tamannaah was recently seen in the Netflix thriller-action film "Sikandar Ka Muqaddar," which centers around a daring diamond heist and three main suspects. She played the role of Kamini Singh and shared the screen with Avinash Tiwary as Sikandar Sharma and Rajiv Mehta as Mangesh Desai. The film also featured Jimmy Shergill as Investigating Officer Jaswinder Singh.

Tamannaah also made a notable cameo in "Stree 2," catching the audience’s eye with her captivating performance in the song "Aaj Ki Raat."

The actress will next be seen in the upcoming film "Odela 2," directed by Ashok Teja and produced by D. Madhu, with Sampath Nandi as the creator. Bhatia recently shared a poster from the film, offering a glimpse of her role as a devoted Shiva worshipper, which has already sparked excitement among her fans.

