Tamannaah Bhatia shares fun BTS video of hairstyle struggles

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21 : Actor Tamannaah Bhatia, who is currently enjoying the success of 'Stree 2', gave her fans a behind-the-scenes look at her styling process.

Taking to her Instagram account on Saturday, the actress shared a video where she is seen in several stunning outfits. However, it was her hairstyle that stole the show.

In the video, Tamannaah is seen wearing her short hair in a sleek open style, but it didn't quite behave the way she wanted. Even her stylists struggled to keep it in place.

Tamannaah humorously captioned the video, "When your hair doesn't hear."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tamannaah is being appreciated for her special appearance in 'Stree 2'. She enthralled the audience with her dance movies in 'Aaj Ki Raat' song.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, 'Stree 2' has captivated audiences not only with its engaging storyline but also with cameos from Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar, both of whom have been praised for their contributions to the film.

Originally released in 2018, the first instalment, 'Stree', was already a massive hit, setting high expectations for the sequel.

However, 'Stree 2' has managed to exceed those expectations, capturing the hearts of fans across the country.

As the film gears up to potentially cross the Rs 600 crore milestone, the excitement surrounding 'Stree 2' continues to build.

Alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana.

Tamannaah is also being lauded for her role in 'Vedaa', which also features John Abraham and Sharvari.

