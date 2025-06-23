Tamannaah Bhatia shares why she’s 'counting the days to see' her brother Anand again

Mumbai, June 23 Tamannaah Bhatia took to social media to share a touching birthday message for her brother Anand Bhatia, expressing her deep love and affection.

Calling him "Pupu," the 'Baahubali' actress thanked her brother for filling her childhood with fun, laughter, and unconditional love. In a heartfelt post, Bhatia said she misses him more than words can express and loves him even more than that. She also shared how eagerly she’s waiting to reunite with her brother Anand and enjoy being pampered again.

On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of her photos with her brother. The first photo captures a playful moment with Tamannaah sitting on the floor while Anand, seated behind her on a couch, styles her hair into a makeshift moustache. The next throwback image features the siblings as children, sitting alongside their parents. In the third nostalgic snapshot from their childhood, a toddler-aged Tamannaah is seen sitting on a bed with her brother.

For the caption, the ‘Sikandar Ka Muqaddar’ actress wrote, “Happy birthday Pupu Thank you for giving me a childhood full of masti and so much love. I miss you more than words can say and love you even more than that. Counting days till I see you again and get pampered all day long @anandsbhatiamd.”

Tamannaah is very close to her brother and often shares heartfelt posts expressing how much she misses him, especially since he lives abroad.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actress is busy shooting for her upcoming film “Vvan: Force of the Forrest,” with Sidharth Malhotra. Sidharth and Tamannaah will be seen sharing the screen for the first time in this much-anticipated thriller. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 15, 2026.

Set in the heart of Central India, “Vvan” is expected to unfold amidst dense forests, ancient legends, and hidden temples. Drawing inspiration from Indian folklore, the drama presents a unique narrative where long-forgotten myths begin to take shape in the real world.

