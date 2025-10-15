Tamannaah Bhatia to Kriti Sanon: Actresses Shaping the Future of Dance and Performance in Indian Cinema

There are actors, and there are all-rounder big-screen performers. Indian cinema features female actress who’ve created a league of their own. By rocking infectious choreographies and making them go viral, to pulling off versatile roles and adding to the film's commercial value, they are attracting audiences who are eager to experience a full-fledged performance rather than just watch it for the sake of it! Viewers flock to the theatres for them, and lately, Tamannaah Bhatia is the new sensation who has entered the league of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif and Kriti Sanon! Here's why!

Kareena Kapoor Khan: There’s a solid reason why Kareena is an all-time favourite star! From serving iconic performances to serving iconic dance numbers, Kareena has established herself as a pop-culture phenomenon. Her performances in songs like Fevicol Se, Mera Naam Mary, Zoobie Doobie, Halkat Jawani, Chammak Challo, Dil Mera Muft Ka, and others - define her starpower and why she lives upto it. As versatile as her acting range is and as wide as her appeal is, you know there could be no other Kareena Kapoor Khan!

Katrina Kaif: Katrina Kaif is an icon, and there are no two ways about it. Everytime she’s on-screen, she brings an unmatched commercial value. Her iconic songs like Sheila Ki Jawani, Chikni Chameli, Kala Chashma, Ishq Shava and others define her magnetic era. In the era of earphones, audiences switch to her dance videos only to see her bring the energy alive! In today’s time, audiences believe that there is one Katrina Kaif, and there will always be one Katrina Kaif!

Tamannaah Bhatia: Tamannaah Bhatia has paved her way to the league, and audiences are loving every bit of it. She’s respected and appreciated for her acting across projects spanning OTT thrillers, action drama and pan-India spectacles - but she’s risen as a pop cultural phenomenon when it comes to dance. She has carved an identity with tracks like Kaavaalaa, Aaj Ki Raat, Achacho, Swing Zara, and her latest hit, Ghafoor - compelling audiences to rush to theatres and press the play button on OTT to watch her own every frame. Unlike the new wave of dancers who focus on stiff movements rather than dancing, Tamannaah's infectious tracks are filled with energy and free-flowing moves that grab attention for the right reasons.

Kriti Sanon: Kriti Sanon has struck a balance between winning hearts for her performances as well as dance numbers. Her beloved tracks like Param Sundari, Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe, Thumkeshwari, and Laal Peeli Akhiyaan among others, have cemented her in the league of performers who bring heart and energy to the floor. With the drive to pull off the grit and lighthearted vibe on screen, and be able to resonate with the audiences, Kriti Sanon is currently one of the most in-demand actresses in today's time.

